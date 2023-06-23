Pharrell Williams wants to 'make some serious indelible marks' at Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams, the Grammy Award-winning musician, recently made his debut as the men's creative director for Louis Vuitton. His appointment raised questions within the fashion industry about why an established designer was not chosen and whether celebrity status outweighs talent. However, Williams aimed to make a lasting impact and showcased his highly anticipated first collection in Paris.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about his first collection Williams said: “I came into this knowing that I wanted to make some serious indelible marks.”

The runway for the debut collection was set against the backdrop of the historic Pont Neuf bridge, with the iconic Damier pattern covering the runway. Williams chose to highlight the Damier pattern, considering its historical significance within the Louis Vuitton brand.

The front row of Williams's debut show was filled with stars such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, and many others. Notable models included Anok Yai, Dao Yi Chow, No Malice, Jerrod Carmichael, Liya Kebede, Nick Cave, and Pusha T.

Reflecting on his appointment, Williams acknowledged the impact of the esteemed late Virgil Abloh, the previous menswear creative director, and expressed his desire to share his learnings and appreciation.

“It changed my life across the board. If I’m going to get this appointment, I’m going to use it to do two things: one, to share all my learnings as a perpetual student; and two, to share my love and appreciation. I’m choosing to shine a light back on this city, these people, all my friends here, who have kept me lifted all this time,” reflects Williams.

Williams's connection to Louis Vuitton traces back to the custom pieces made by designer Dapper Dan for rappers. He also collaborated with Marc Jacobs on the Millionaire sunglasses in 2004. Now, as creative director, Williams revitalizes iconic Louis Vuitton pillars and reimagines them for modern times.

One of Williams's sources of inspiration was his home state of Virginia, he revealed during the interview. Williams acknowledged the significance of his appointment as a Black man in a French house, emphasizing the positive changes happening within the industry.