Nicki Minaj irks internet after commented on missing Titanic ship

Nicki Minaj has received backlash over comments the missing Titanic submarine.

The ship, that has been missing for the past 96 hours, has gathered views and opinions from a lot of celebrities.

Speaking on her radio show Queen Radio, Minaj said: "No one should be able to hop on a submarine, talkin' about they going down to look at the Titanic."

"And you took $250,000 to hop on a submarine to go see a ship that mostly everybody died on."

The singer then added how she was "keeping all five passengers in my prayers and wishing all the best to search and rescue teams".

Responding to the the rapper's comments, one netizen commented: "Truly hoping that the submarine is found and those people are ok and alive but Nicki Minaj having a hot take about it is just… she's saying what we're all thinking. WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS???."

Another added: "She just be putting her input anywhere where it don't concern her."

Some, however, supported the rapper, noting "She ain't wrong. I don't know why people have to see this in person. Hopefully they find the submarine and everyone is safe. But let this be a lesson learned not to go down there for a 'tour'."