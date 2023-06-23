'Secret Invasion' intro creators defend AI use amid backlash

The revelation of the artificial use came amidst the writers' strike, who are protesting against AI use

Secret Invasion's use of AI in the opening credits caused an uproar among fans.

Now, the animation studio has addressed the backlash, clarifying "no artists" jobs were replaced by technology use.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Method Studios defended the artificial intelligence use, adding the intro fit in the series theme.



"The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolset," the studio added.

The Method Studios emphasized, "No artists' jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams."

"However, it is crucial to emphasize that while the AI component provided optimal results, AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used," the animation studio continued.

A day ago, the new Marvel show was under the scanner after it was revealed that AI help was taken to make the opening credits.

The starting promo sequence depicted the series theme, i.e., the Skrull invasion, as the shape-shifters were seen switching the faces of others. At the same time, the credits flashed some familiar places.



Also, the superhero studio knowingly decided to produce the show's opening credits with the help of artificial intelligence, Polygon reports.