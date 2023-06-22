Neymar Jr. publicly apologises to ex Bruna Biancardi months after cheating scandal

(Picture: Instagram)

Football legend Neymar Jr. admitted that he cheated on his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. 'I did wrong with you,' he also publicly apologised.

The footballer penned a note admitting his error and expressing his willingness to 'work things out' with partner.

He’s dating the social media star Bruna, 28, since 2021. Their romance rumours surfaced but they kept it under wraps until January 2022.

The couple announced about expecting a new family member in April 2023.

Neymar already shares a son Davi Lucca, 12, with her former partner Carolina Dantas.

In an Instagram post, the Brazilian football icon stated, ‘I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I’m wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends…”

‘Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.'

He also expressed his fear that things might not work out but also assured his partner that he wants to try, reports Metro UK.

He hoped that love between him and his partner will prevail.

He concluded his note with these words, “Always US. I love you.”

Although it is not clear if the couple is married or engaged but recently Bruna sparked rumours of the wedding as she was spotted wearing a ring.