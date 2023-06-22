King Charles wants to see ‘positive change’ before he reconciles with Prince Harry

King Charles III may be at odds with his son, Prince Harry, but there is still some hope to make amends amid their strained ties

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the monarch “loves his son” but his relationship with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, remains strained.

“There’s no doubt he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end,” the source added of the king who last saw his youngest child, 38, in May during his coronation ceremony.

However, Meghan stayed in the U.S. with their two children Archie, 4, and Lili, 2.

According to reports, while Charles was happy to see his son at the Coronation, he did not get a chance to interact with Harry, as he merely stayed in his home country for 27 hours.

“My understanding is [Harry] didn’t have any interactions with the Prince or Princess of Wales but that he did have a conversation with his father the night before,” royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly last month.

Given how the Coronation panned out, Bullen added that this was “possibly the beginning of the end of the Sussex interaction with the royal family.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, recently made multiple appearances for his ongoing lawsuits in London High Court against British tabloids for gathering information through illegal means, such as phone hacking.

And while there may have been a chance for a meetup, Prince Harry did not meet any of his family members for the duration of his stay.

Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also were not invited to Charles’ first Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 17th, 2023.