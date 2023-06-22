'The Last Of Us' writer penned 'Dune Part: 2' script

Craig Mazin will also get the credit on 'Dune: Part 2' as a writer

The Last of Us writer Craig Mazin revealed he assisted in the script writing of the upcoming Dune: Part 2.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the showrunner revealed the film's director Denis Villeneuve requested his touch on the sequel's script.

"I'm out of the movie business, basically," Mazin continued. "I'll work with certain directors when they call because I love them and because they're so brilliant, so if, like, Denis Villeneuve calls, then absolutely. I'm there for three-four weeks, a month, to work on what you're working on."

Mazin's work will now be credited under the Additional Literary Material credit thanks to new WGA rules.

"I am a participating writer in Dune: Part Two," he added. "I came in and did a little bit of work."

In other news, Dune star Stellan Skarsgårdgushed over the film's giant sets.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, “I was very happy to be in that kind of ‘Star Wars’ universe and not like in many films, where you’re just in the world of green screens.”

Adding, “Because it affects you physically when you have the set. You can’t deny that. It was the same thing with the sets on ‘Dune.’ They are physically there, these enormous sets, and you feel it in your body. You move differently.”

He continued, “We had all of Ferrix built up as this city. It’s very exciting.”

Dune: Part Two will land in theatres on Nov. 3.