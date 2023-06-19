Filmmaker Mary Harron admits she's dedicated to portraying complex artists

Mary Harron, known for her film "I Shot Andy Warhol" in 1996, has a penchant for exploring the complex legacies of artists.

Her latest work, "Dalíland," delves into the later years of Salvador Dalí. Harron acknowledges the problematic personal lives of many revered creators but believes in appreciating their artistic contributions. She draws inspiration from artists like Dostoyevsky and Roman Polanski, despite their controversial actions.

“There are a lot of artists’ work that I do not want people to cut themselves off from,” the director told IndieWire.

“I love reading Dostoyevsky, who was anti-Semitic and had crazy political ideas. I was very influenced as a young person by Polanski, who did terrible things and really should’ve been in prison for them. But that doesn’t mean his films didn’t continue to inspire.”

Regarding Dalí, Harron acknowledges his cruel behavior, egomania, and past sympathies for Hitler.

In "Dalíland," Ben Kingsley portrays the iconic surrealist during the latter part of his career as he grapples with his legacy. The story is told from the perspective of a young gallery assistant who becomes immersed in Dalí's world. It explores the conflict between Dalí's artistic stature and the commercialization of his work, particularly in relation to his exploration of primal and sexual themes.

Harron's own journey in the film industry has been complex. While her most recognized film is "American Psycho" (2000), it initially received mixed reactions.

However, over time, it gained a stronger following, with audiences appreciating its satirical elements. Harron credits the internet and a new generation of viewers for discovering the film's comedic undertones.

Despite her efforts, Harron, now 70, remains on the fringes of the studio system. She expresses a desire for more financial support to make movies but acknowledges the limited number of filmmakers, like Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson, who can retain creative control in the studio environment.

While the writers' strike has caused delays, Harron has been working on two new projects, including one with "American Psycho" screenwriter Guinevere Turner.