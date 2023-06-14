Dwayne Johnson ‘humbled’ and ‘excited’ to announce release date of ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson has spilled the beans on the release date of the live-action remake of 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson took to social media on Tuesday to share his enthusiasm in announcing the release date for Disney's live-action remake of Moana.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, which is nine years after the release of the original animated film.



“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface. Far beneath in some cases,” the Black Adam star wrote on Instagram, quoting the Moana character.

“It’s my privilege to share our legends, songs, and dance of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families,” he continued. “Love & mana.”

During Disney's shareholder meeting in April 2023, Dwayne Johnson announced the upcoming live-action remake of Moana.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

To announce the upcoming live-action remake of Moana, Dwayne Johnson even filmed a video with his daughters, Tiana (5) and Jasmine (7), on a beach in Hawaii.

Although Dwayne Johnson will be playing the live-action version of Maui in the upcoming Moana film, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original animated movie, won't be reprising her role.

However, she will be involved in the casting process as an executive producer for the 2025 film.