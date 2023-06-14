Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty drops memorable video

June 14, 2023, marks as Sushant Singh Rajput’s third death anniversary; on this day, Rhea Chakraborty has shared a small video missing his late boyfriend.
Rhea shared a very small yet memorable video where she and Sushant can be seen spending quality time together while they were on their vacation.
The Sonali Cable actress simply dropped an infinity and heart emoji in the caption and added Pink Floyd’s song Wish You Were Here.
Reportedly, at the time of his death, Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend.
After the Kedarnath actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, a complaint was filed against Rhea.
Initially, the Mumbai police called his death as suicide, but things took a turn when Sushant’s father registered an FIR against the actress and his brother Showik for his son’s sudden death.
However, the 30-year-old actress claimed that the Raabta actor was in a bad mental state, which became the cause of his death.
Rhea Chakraborty, time and again, share pictures and videos of late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput expressing how much she misses her, reports India Today.
Taylor Swift mourned Matty Healy breakup despite learning about his past controversies, insider
Jonnie shares his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two
Luke Bryan rushes in defense of Katy Perry, in light of all the backlash she’s been receiving on ‘American Idol’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to King Charles birthday parade
Allu Arjun's AAA Cinemas is all set for its grand launch on June 15
Shawn Mendes revealed that the Canadian forest fires and air quality issues in New York inspired him to release his...