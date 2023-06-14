Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty drops memorable video

Rhea Chakraborty was reportedly Sushant singh Rajput's girlfriend at the time of his death

June 14, 2023, marks as Sushant Singh Rajput’s third death anniversary; on this day, Rhea Chakraborty has shared a small video missing his late boyfriend.

Rhea shared a very small yet memorable video where she and Sushant can be seen spending quality time together while they were on their vacation.

The Sonali Cable actress simply dropped an infinity and heart emoji in the caption and added Pink Floyd’s song Wish You Were Here.

After the Kedarnath actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, a complaint was filed against Rhea.

Initially, the Mumbai police called his death as suicide, but things took a turn when Sushant’s father registered an FIR against the actress and his brother Showik for his son’s sudden death.

However, the 30-year-old actress claimed that the Raabta actor was in a bad mental state, which became the cause of his death.

Rhea Chakraborty, time and again, share pictures and videos of late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput expressing how much she misses her, reports India Today.