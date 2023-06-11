King Charles’ ‘trusted lieutenant’ unable to knock Prince Harry off ‘front page’

Prince Harry’s on-going lawsuits in the London High Court may be becoming a bit of a nuisance to some members of the royal family, particularly his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

In her comment piece for News.com.au., royal expert Daniela Elser noted that while this week should have been a “top notch, gold star, everyone-gets-a-second-slice-of-Victoria-Sponge week for the royal family,” it turns out tat the Duke of Sussex stole the limelight with his witness statement.

The expert shared that all the royal engagements done by the Princess of Wales paled in comparison to Harry “waging war on the British media,” as every “single person not in a vegetative state or taking part in a month-long monastic retreat” knew about it.

Elser penned that there was only one royal story ‘worth talking about at length’ and it had nothing to do with Kate ‘doing some grade-A caring in the vicinity of cameras.’

Previously, Russell Myers, Daily Mirror Royal Editor, claimed that King Charles was welcoming of the fact the Kate is like a ‘trusted lieutenant’ to build popularity with the younger generation.

However, the King’s would be disillusioned to know how the publicity is being done.

Describing the news in press, Elser wrote, “His Majesty should have just given everyone the week off and booked them all on an all-inclusive Mallorca beach break. The people and Fleet Street would have not have noticed until someone spotted all the unread newspapers crowding the Clarence House steps.”

She continued, “Because unless Camilla had announced that she was done with the whole Queen caper and had decided to join an all-female community in the Pyrenees, I’m not sure anything could have knocked Harry’s self-appointed Arthurian courtroom quest off of the front page.”

The royal expert claimed that given the current scenario, Prince Harry legal battles are a “seriously thorny problem” for Kate, Charles, Camilla, William and “anyone who earns a pay cheque with a coronet on it.”

She surmised, “So long as Harry, fuelled by self-righteous anger, the ghosts of his miserable teenage years and too much cold brew, is busy having loud and expensive courtroom fights, the palace is a bit buggered.”