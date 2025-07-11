Duchess Sophie holds back tears as she reads King Charles emotional message

Duchess Sophie holds backs tears as she reads King Charles emotional message

Duchess Sophie carried out an important royal engagement during her visit to Bosnia to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Duchess of Edinburgh commemorated the sombre event at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre by reading an emotional message penned by King Charles.

Sophie was visibly looking sad as he performed her royal duty at a sombre gathering.

At the start of his statement, the King expressed deep sadness for not being able to physically attend the official commemoration.

Prince William's father said that he is "touched and grateful" to be able to share his heartfelt message for the victims and their families via his "secret weapon," Sophie.

King Charles said, "I have spoken before about the terrible events of thirty years ago, confirmed as genocide by international courts."

"Many of the individuals responsible are now rightly facing justice, but this does not absolve the rest of us of our duties: both to acknowledge the international community’s failure to prevent the horror and to do all we can to ensure it never happens again."

The monarch remembered the victims who tragically died and honoured those who are promoting peace and tolerance between "all peoples, of all faiths, nationalities and ethnicities, in the ongoing pursuit of a just and brighter future."

It is pertinent to mention that Duchess Sophie has been giving key royal tasks since she stepped up during King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.