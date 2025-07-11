Prince William officially kicks off summer with his favourite tradition

Prince William saddles up for a good cause

Prince William got back on the horse (literally) after a huge controversy nearly derailed his summer.

On Friday, July 11, the Prince of Wales took part in the annual Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, marking one of his favourite summer traditions.

The 43-year-old made a solo appearance as Princess Kate was noticeably absent from the sidelines for a second year in a row. However, his cousin Peter Phillips showed up to cheer him on, joined by his girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

Wearing his signature No. 4 jersey, the future king rode across the Windsor Castle backdrop with determination.

“Proud to be taking part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup today,” read a statement on Instagram. Now in its 14th year, the match continues to raise funds for organisations carrying out vital work across the UK and beyond.”

The high-profile match raises funds for 10 charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, including Child Bereavement UK, the Anna Freud Centre, and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, and more.

Kensington Palace confirmed that this year’s event pushed total donations past $18 million.

The charity event followed controversy. In June, The Times reported that polo cup sponsor Minerva Mondejar Steiner allegedly tried to sell private access to the royals for $27,000. Upon learning of this, William's charity foundation swiftly cut ties with Mondejar Steiner.

The Sun later reported that William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, also cut ties with Mondejar Steiner.

William’s appearance comes just days after he and Kate reunited publicly for the French state visit, where they welcomed President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to Windsor Castle.

Kate, who continues to pace her return to public life amid cancer recovery, is expected to attend the Wimbledon finals next.