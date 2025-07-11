Prince William gears up for charity event after cutting ties with donor

The future king will participate in a charity polo event to raise money for causes close to his heart

Prince William is ready to saddle up for his beloved charity event two weeks after severing ties with one of its donors.

On Friday, July 11, the Prince of Wales will attend the 2025 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup, an annual fundraiser held at Windsor Great Park where William himself saddles up to play polo and raise money that he later distributes to handpicked charities and causes.

But the event follows fresh controversy.

Kensington Palace recently cut ties with Filipina-Swiss millionaire Minerva Mondejar Steiner, whose art gallery had been listed as a polo sponsor. Steiner allegedly offered access to the future king for £20,000, inviting wealthy patrons via a luxury concierge service to attend the match and meet both Prince William and Princess Kate in exchange for donations to her own foundation.

In an email labelled “strictly private” via The Times, Steiner reportedly wrote: “£6,000 — admission for one patron. £20,000 — includes full access plus a private audience with Prince William and Princess Catherine.”

Sources say the 43-year-old prince was unaware of the scheme and immediately moved to distance himself from the donor. And he wasn’t alone in his decision.

In a surprising turn of events, his estranged brother Prince Harry followed suit and cut ties with Steiner, who also supported the Duke’s WellChild Awards, per The Sun.

Despite the scandal, the annual match at Guards Polo Club will go ahead as planned, raising funds for ten charities including Child Bereavement UK, NHS Charities Together, Anna Freud Centre, and the British Red Cross.

It’s unclear whether Princess Kate will attend this year’s event.