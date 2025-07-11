Queen Camilla's unexpected question leaves Novak Djokovic 'surprised'

Novak Djokovic has remained cautious about his private conversation with Queen Camilla at Wimbledon on Wednesday, revealing that he was 'surprised' by a question she asked.

Their brief chat appeared to touch upon the Queen's previous travels across the Balkans, though Djokovic kept the exact details under wraps. His remarks offered a subtle nod to her past visit to the region.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion spoke with Her Majesty head of his quarter-final match on Centre Court but declined to elaborate when questioned by reporters.

'I prefer not sharing that. It's private. We had a nice exchange. I was actually surprised with her comment and a question that she asked. It was non-tennis related. She was very pleasant. Very, very pleasant,' Djokovic said.

To note, Djokovic has a flawless record at Wimbledon whenever the Queen is present to watch his matches at the All England Club. He secured his place in the semi-finals for the 14th time at Wimbledon by defeating rising Italian star Flavio Cobolli with a score of 6-7,7-2,7-5,6-4 on Centre Court.

Queen Camilla last visited the Balkans in an official capacity during a six-day royal tour in March 2016, when she and King Charles travelled to Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia on behalf of the UK government.

During their time in Serbia, the Queen visited a children's home in Belgrade supported by the Djokovic Foundation.