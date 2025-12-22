Questions arise about Sarah Ferguson’s dedication to protecting her daughters

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has sparked a series of questions about her future, her prospects and the risks she may pose to her daughters relationships with members of the Royal Family.

The whole thing has been pointed out by royal reporter Jasmine Carey, in her piece for Express UK.

The piece not only highlights the ramifications of a tell-all that Fergie may choose to release, but also how it would effect her daughters’ relationships with King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the Firm.

According to the expert, should the former Duchess decide to move forward with such a move, given the growing stress of having to find her private accommodation, Ms Carey writers, “Beatrice and Eugenie may struggle to trust their mum if she puts pen to paper,” because in doing so “they themselves could then suffer”.

Reason being the Royal Family “may be less inclined to invite the princesses to family events out of concern that things may be relayed to Sarah at her writing desk,” should a move like this come out.

But the main question that arises with all this is whether “Sarah really risk damaging the relationships she has with her daughters and the relationships her daughters have with their royal relatives?” for a book deal because rumors say she is being offered large sums.

What is pertinent to mention about this whole thing though is that there is no confirmation of any such move and according to the writer, “only time will tell.”