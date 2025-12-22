Prince George's video with William tops Wales channel after Kate's chemo update

Prince William recently took his son, Prince George, to a homelessness charity in London where they helped make Christmas lunch for people in need .

The visit was particularly poignant for the future king because his late mother Princess Diana had taken him to the same charity when he was 11 years old, an experience which inspired him to set up a programme aimed at ending homelessness.

The social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared multiple posts containing pictures and a video of William and George after their visit to the charity.

A throwback picture of William visiting the same charity with his mother, Diana, was also posted on Instagram.

Similarly, a video of the pair was shared on the official YouTube channel of the Prince and Princess of Wales where it became the most-watched video since Kate Middleton announced that she had completed her chemotherapy.

Although, the video featuring George and William has garnered relatively low views at 289k, it's only second to Kate Middleton's message shared in August 2024 which had over a million views.

During the trip to the charity's centre, named The Passage, George signed the visitor's book on the same page previously signed by Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when William was 15 years old.

Wearing aprons, George, 12, and his father worked in the kitchen, placing food in baking trays, while they talked and laughed with the centre's catering staff, before heading out to lay long tables with napkins and Christmas crackers.

"It was important to The Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering alongside the team," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.



