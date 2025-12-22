King Charles signs ‘secret deal’ with disgraced brother Andrew

King Charles reportedly signed a “secret deal” with his disgraced brother Andrew to show the world that the monarch has cut all the ties with him.

As per Radar Online, Andrew is said to be living under a strict agreement with Charles that keeps him out of royal life while ensuring he is financially supported.

A source revealed that the former Duke of York accepted the deal which now allows him a home and an allowance.

However, the condition that he would get the allowance as long as he stays silent and avoids public or family royal events.

His recent solo appearances, including being photographed riding alone while the rest of the family gathered at Buckingham Palace, are seen as part of showing that he is no longer welcome within the royal fold.

"Andrew has been snapped since his royal titles were stripped on 'lonely' horseriding trips as part of a secret public strategy by The Firm,” a tipster shared.

The source noted that the royal family wants to save face and show the world that they have completely shunned him from their lives as punishment for his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

But in reality, it all is a part of the deal, the insider noted, adding that Andrew will still have a life "outside" of the royal fold that is of "luxury that anyone on Earth would be glad to enjoy."

"He will still quietly get security, a luxury roof over his head and money – as long as he does what Charles says,” they said.

Everything is done so to avoid Andrew going “rogue" by writing following in footsteps of Prince Harry by writing a memoir or doing a tell-all interview.

"It's all rather brutal, but then life in the royals is that way when it comes to protecting the reputation of the institution,” they said.

"A firm line has been drawn that he will not be included in either public appearances or private gatherings. Safeguarding the institution has come first, and always will."