Andrew gets blasted for ruining Prince William’s Christmas by turning him Grinch-like

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has overwhelmed the Royal Family with his Grinch like look this Holiday season, now that the full collection of images and documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case have dropped, Marie Claire claims.

According to a report by Express this entire fiasco has caused Prince William to erupt with pure fury too, because one of those images where Andrew can be seen posing alongside five women, whose faces have been redacted, was taken in the saloon at Sandringham.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams was the one to point this out during one of his interviews.

He began by saying, “it appears that the photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of a row of women with Ghislaine Maxwell looking on was taken at a black tie event at Sandringham, according to Sky News.”

And while “King Charles and Prince William will have been expecting further embarrassments to emerge featuring Andrew and possibly his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. This is certainly a bizarre image,” he noted.

Furthermore, its also to be expected that, “Andrew's behavior and lack of any repentance will undoubtedly have infuriated [Prince William and King Charles].”

All this once more raises alarm bells about a potential memoir row that many commentators fear would deeply effect the Firm in a negative light, given how much he must know.