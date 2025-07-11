Kate set for style shake up as rumours swirl over new Royal stylist

Natasha Archer exits Royal household.

Kate Middleton is saying goodbye to the woman behind some of her most iconic fashion moments.

After 15 years by her side, Natasha Archer, the Princess of Wales's longtime personal assistant and trusted stylist is stepping away from her palace role, sparking a flurry of speculation about who could possibly fill her stylish shoes.

Promoted in 2022 to senior private executive assistant to both Prince William and Kate, Natasha has been far more than a wardrobe whisperer.

She’s been instrumental in shaping Kate’s evolution from girl next door newlywed to polished future Queen, introducing her to a mix of beloved British designers and elevating lesser-known labels to royal favorite status.

But Archer’s influence went beyond the closet. She managed Kate’s diary, oversaw projects, and accompanied the couple on countless royal tours around the globe.

Now, as she launches her own private consultancy, all eyes are on who will become the new right-hand woman or man to one of the world’s most photographed royals.

Royal fashion insiders are placing their bets on Virginia Chadwyck-Healey or "Ginnie" to those in the know.

According to Samantha, the voice behind the hugely popular Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily, Ginnie is a leading contender to take over from Natasha Archer.

And she’s no stranger to the royal inner circle. She and Kate go way back to their university days at St Andrews and was even a guest at the royal wedding in 2011.

More notably, she briefly stepped in as Kate’s stylist in 2019 while Natasha was on maternity leave — a stint that didn’t go unnoticed.

"That period marked a slight but noticeable evolution in Catherine’s wardrobe," Samantha observed in her latest Substack post.

"A shift towards bolder colours, sleeker tailoring and more fashion-forward silhouettes."