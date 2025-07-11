Will Prince Harry, King Charles bury the hatchet at Invictus games?

The CEO of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, Helen Helliwell, has expressed her hope that Prince Harry and King Charles will attend the event, which will take place in 2027.

The Invictus Games is an adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

Helliwell said, "We would be delighted if the Duke were able to come. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community."

While it's too soon to confirm royal attendance, Helliwell noted that members of the Royal Family have been supporters of the Armed Forces and Invictus since its inception.

The Birmingham games will introduce new sports, including pickleball, laser run, and e-sports, aiming to broaden the competition's appeal and accessibility.

Laser run is described as "like a biathlon, where you shoot at a target, then you run or wheel around a track, depending on your adaptive needs."

The event has already secured over £4.4 million in commercial backing and will welcome 550 athletes from 20 nations.

Birmingham's selection as host city reflects its deep military connections, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Royal College of Defence Medicine. The event's opening and closing ceremonies are expected to be spectacular, with Helliwell describing them as "imagine your big pop concert, but with all the military pizazz."