Zara, Mike Tindall prioritise rugby and podcast over Wimbledon this year

Zara and Mike Tindall will be absent from Wimbledon this year, with the reason now clear following revelations about their current whereabouts.

The royal couple made a surprise appearance at Wednesday night's State of Origin rugby league decider in Sydney, where they watched Queensland defeat New South Wales with a 24-12 victory.

Zara and Mike were attending as guests of Nicole Slater, the wife of Queensland coach Billy Slater, and were photographed proudly sporting the Maroons' team colours at Accor Stadium.

Their unexpected presence at the match caught the attention of local fans, especially as they opted to attend the high-stakes rugby match instead of Wimbledon-where Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, was seen sitting in the royal box alongside Queen Camilla.

The Tindalls enjoyed front-row views right on the field and were seen enthusiastically cheering for Queensland alongside Nicole Slater.

Mike was also spotted capturing footage of the crowd and the game on his phone during the event.

Their visit to Australia is set to continue for at least another week, as Mike is scheduled to record a live episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, in Brisbane on July 17.

While the couple often visits Sydney and has strong friendships in the area, Mike confirmed to Hello! last year that they have no plans to move to Australia permanently, citing the distance from their wider family in the UK a they key reason.