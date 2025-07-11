Earl Charles Spencer's 'no birthday post' fuels talk of strained relations with daughters

In 2023, when Lady Amelia wed Greg Mallett in South Africa, her father did not attend the wedding

Earl Spencer has drawn attention for seemingly overlooking his twin daughters, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, on their 33rd birthday, as he shared no public message acknowledging the occasion-despite being active on Instagram today.

Instead of a birthday tribute, the Earl posted a photo of the library of Althorp House and promoted an article he authored for the Financial Times on preserving England's historic country estates.

His silence stood in stark contrast to the twins' own celebratory posts, which featured nostalgic childhood photos and heartfelt messages expressing their deep bond.

Lady Amelia commemorated the day by sharing a sepia-toned image of the pair in matching floral swimsuits, writing: 'Happy birthday to my soulmate!@elizavspencer thank you for being my better half and my entire universe,' she wrote.

'My biggest gift in life is you!' Lady Eliza responded in the comments:' My world happy happy birthday my everything.'

The lack of a birthday message from their father is especially striking, as Earl Spencer has been known to share public tributes in the past-most recently marking what would have been Princess Diana's 64th birthday on July 1.

Given his visible social media activity today, the absence of any acknowledgment for his daughter's milestone birthday has not gone unnoticed.

The Earl's relationship with his daughters-Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza, and eldest daughter Lady Kitty Spencer-has reportedly been distant for sometime.

In 2023, when Lady Amelia wed Greg Mallett in South Africa, her father did not attend the wedding. Similarly, he was absent from Lady Kitty's nuptials in Italy in 2021.