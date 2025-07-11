King Charles, Princess Kate's cancer journeys strike chord with survivors

Kate Middleton recently opened up about her 'rollercoaster' cancer journey

King Charles and Princess Kate are being praised for having a positive influence over other cancer patients.

As reported by Reuters, cancer support charity Maggie’s says the royals’ openness about their personal cancer battles has made a “life-changing” impact on patients across the U.K.

Both Charles, 76, and Kate, 43, revealed their diagnoses earlier this year, prompting widespread public concern. But it also led to a surge in awareness and conversations around the realities of treatment.

Laura Lee, CEO of Maggie’s, said their honesty has encouraged more people, especially men, to seek support.

“For the king, talking as a man and talking about living with an ongoing treatment of cancer, that has helped men talk about cancer,” she told Reuters. “We saw last year a 12% increase of men coming into Maggie's Centres directly as a result of the king being open about his cancer diagnosis.”

Lee also credited the Princess of Wales for helping shed light on the emotional toll of recovery. “Now she's talking about having finished her treatment but still having to live with the ongoing impacts of that treatment,” she added.

Kate recently admitted she had put on a “brave face” during her illness and described the journey as a “rollercoaster.”

“I felt exactly the same as she did,” said Tracey Bradshaw, a bladder cancer survivor. “I really identified with that.”

Princess Catherine has been in remission since January this year, while King Charles continues treatment for cancer.