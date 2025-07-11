Buckingham Palace issues statement after Duchess Sophie moved by tragedy

Duchess Sophie was visibly shaken after attending an emotional ceremony about devastating tragedy

Duchess Sophie was visibly shaken after attending an emotional ceremony about a devastating tragedy on Friday, July 11.

Buckingham Palace released photos with heartbreaking statement after the Duchess of Edinburgh represented King Charles III at a commemoration marking three decades since the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia.

In the photos, shared by the royal family on their official Instagram, Sophie can be seen visibly emotional while experiencing the fact about the tragic loss.

The Palace wrote along with Sophie's pictures: "Only by learning from the past does it become possible to share in each other’s loss and look to the future. Only by working together to find the missing can there be closure for those still seeking answers."

The statement continued: "Three decades on, it is ever more important to remember all those who suffered, and to redouble our efforts to ensure a peaceful stable future for all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina”

The Duchess of Edinburgh read a message from King Charles III at the Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

The 76-year-old monarch also expressed his sadness at being unable to attend the commemoration in person.

The King's message begins: "I am greatly saddened not to be with you in person today, on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide."

The monarch acknowledged he was "most touched and grateful" to be able to share his words as attendees paid their respects to victims of the 1995 atrocity.

The King's message directly addressed the international community's role in the tragedy, which has been confirmed as genocide by international courts.