King Charles pads up for Royal catch up with India’s cricket team

King Charles steps up as head of the Commonwealth in Royal meeting with India’s cricket team.

King Charles III is set to welcome the India Men’s Test Cricket Team to the gardens of Clarence House on Tuesday, July 15, following their third Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The special audience, held in the King’s capacity as Head of the Commonwealth, comes on the heels of a thrilling Test series between England and India.

The royal reception follows India’s dominant display at Edgbaston last week, where they roared back with a crushing 336-run victory to level the series.

Cricket and diplomacy will come together in this unique engagement, celebrating not just sporting excellence but also the deep-rooted Commonwealth ties between the UK and India.

India’s bowlers delivered a masterclass at Edgbaston, tearing through England’s batting lineup to seal a historic victory and level the series in emphatic style.

The tourists bowled England out for 271 on the final day, with Akash Deep stealing the spotlight. The rising pace star claimed his first ever five wicket haul in just his eighth Test, finishing with sensational match figures of 10 for 173.

After a rain delayed start, Deep struck early, removing Ollie Pope before trapping Harry Brook lbw for 23 with a wicked delivery that jagged back in.

England’s hopes briefly flickered as Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith dug in, their gritty 115-ball stand giving the hosts a lifeline.

But Deep wasn’t done. Smith, who impressed with an unbeaten 184 in the first innings, fell for 88 while attempting a hook shot, and the collapse quickly followed.

He wrapped things up by dismissing Brydon Carse, cementing his 6-99 haul in the innings.

The win marked India’s first-ever Test triumph at Edgbaston after eight unsuccessful visits and their travelling fans made sure it felt like a home game, roaring with every wicket and turning the ground into a sea of blue.