The Duchess was the only senior royal present at today's event

The Duchess of Gloucester represents royal family at day 12 of Wimbledon today.

She was seen seated in the Royal Box, attentively watching the intense matches unfold.

At 79, the Duchess was the only senior royal present at today's event, continuing her long-standing support for the Championship. Her presence comes as the tournament heads into its final stages, with the much-anticipated men's semi-final matches taking centre stage.

The Duchess's attendance highlights the Royal Family's continued association with Wimbledon, even in the absence of other senior royals.

Today's visit follows her appearance last week, where she shared a warm moment with Carole Middleton.

The Duchess greeted the Princess of Wales's mother with a kind embrace in the Royal Box-a rare public exchange between the two women.

Meanwhile, world number one Jannik Sinner has confirmed he will be '100' ready for his semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic, despite dealing with an elbow injury earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has remained cautious about his private conversation with Queen Camilla at Wimbledon on Wednesday, revealing that he was 'surprised' by a question she asked.

Their brief chat appeared to touch upon the Queen's previous travels across the Balkans, though Djokovic kept the exact details under wraps. His remarks offered a subtle nod to her past visit to the region.