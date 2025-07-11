Princess Anne sparks excitement with big announcement ahead of 75th birthday

Princess Anne, known as the hardest-working member of the royal family, created excitement after details about her upcoming engagement were unveiled.

The Princess Royal is all set to return to showcase support for agriculture and rural life after her 2022 appearance.

Zara Tindall's mother will visit the Royal Welsh Show at Llanelwedd on the first day of the event, which takes place on Monday, July 21.

Notably, Princess Anne first visited the show in 1981. In 2022, she last attended the event 2022.

The Pembrokeshire Herald reported that Aled Rhys Jones, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive, made an announcement, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled that The Princess Royal will be joining us at this year’s Royal Welsh Show."

He added, "Her Royal Highness has long been a passionate advocate for agriculture and rural communities."

The official statement reads, "We look forward to sharing with her the many highlights of this year’s event, including the exciting innovations and developments that have taken place since her last visit."

It's pertinent to mention that this event is among the largest and most prestigious agricultural showcases in Europe, highlighting the best aspects of Welsh farming, food, and rural culture.

The Princess Royal will make appearance at Royal Welsh Show ahead of her milestone birthday in August.