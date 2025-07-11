Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's decision to step back was inevitable?

The decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior members of the British royal family in 2020 sparked a heated debate about the challenges of balancing royal duties with personal interests.

However, this wasn't the first time the royal family faced such a dilemma. In 2001, Prince Edward's attempt to balance his commercial interests with his royal duties ended in a scandal that showed why such a venture was destined to fail.

Prince Edward's production company, Ardent, had been producing royal-themed content, but things took a turn for the worse when a crew from Ardent was spotted filming on the campus of St Andrews University, where Prince William was studying.

The footage was for an American TV series called The A-Z of Royalty, and it sparked outrage within the family.

Royal author Katie Nicholl reported that the press seized on the breach, with the British media pointing out that it was a royal family member - Prince Edward - who had broken the embargo.

Prince Charles was reportedly infuriated by his brother's actions, calling him a "f***ing idiot" and demanding he leave the area immediately. In the aftermath, Prince Edward stepped down from his role at Ardent in 2002, and the company eventually dissolved in 2009.

The incident solidified Prince Charles' belief that members of the royal family could not simultaneously pursue commercial ventures and fulfill their royal duties. This lesson seemed to linger when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal life emerged.

The couple's desire for financial independence and their ambition to pursue personal business interests made it impossible for them to reach an agreement with the royal family.

Since stepping away from Ardent, Prince Edward has become one of the most valuable members of the royal family, involved in numerous charities.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's commercial ventures continue to grow, but their departure from the royal family highlights the challenges of balancing royal obligations with personal interests.