Prince Harry close aide makes rare statement about Duke, King Charles reunion

Prince Harry's Invictus Games team member made a rare statement about the Duke's reunion with his father, King Charles, at a key event.

The reports related to the Duke of Sussex and the monarch's joint appearance at the Invictus Games are growing with each passing day, and the CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham raised more excitement with her new message.

In conversation with People, Helen Helliwell said, "We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games."

"We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come," she added.

Helen lauded Harry for his passion towards veterans and the Invictus community. She continued, "He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community. So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well."

The Duke of Sussex founded the games in 2014, and his close aide said that his "vision" has just "grown and grown and grown."

"So to have it back in the U.K. for this eighth iteration, I think, is really special. I think it's going to be a really special moment for the whole country. But particularly, I think a real sense of pride for him in seeing just how far that movement has come," Helen stated.

It is important to note that previously, it was claimed that Prince Harry and his team would be extending the Invictus invitation to King Charles and Prince William as a gesture to make amends.

Earlier, Helen revealed in a statement that the royal family members are "supporters of the Armed Forces. They’ve been supporters of Invictus since its inception in 2014."

Fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated reunion between father and son. However, Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed this.