Kate Middleton brother James reveals why royal family loves dogs

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton shared some insights during his cover shoot for Hello! Magazine.

Admitting to being "really fortunate" to have close family, the founder of the Dogs Trust revealed that his dogs also have family connections.

Lupo, one of Ella's puppies, was a beloved companion to the Prince and Princess of Wales until his death in November 2020. Now, the couple have Orla, a black cocker spaniel who was also bred by James.

It is pertinent to mention that both dogs are part of the royal family’s long-standing affection for canines: Queen Elizabeth II and King George VI were devoted to corgis, while King George V owned collies and terriers.

When asked why the royal family seem to have love for dogs, the brother of Kate Middleton explained, "I think it’s because dogs don’t care who you are. A dog looks at the King or Queen the same way that my dogs look at me."

"I think, in everyone’s life, they are the best secret-keepers. I don’t think dogs can tell a lie, because I always know which dog it is that’s maybe raided the bin, but they can’t tell your secrets," he added.

"Taking on a dog is a huge responsibility. You can’t just jump to it and then figure it out. You’ve got to plan appropriately and properly," James noted about welcoming an addition to the family.

James Middleton, who is youngest brother of Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, wrote in his 2024 memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, "I think dogs complete me in a way that I struggle to fully explain."

"I’ve written about my dog Ella and I still can’t quite pinpoint how it is that they complete me in that way, but I think it is their selflessness. They become part of you and that’s why losing a dog is so challenging, because you lose a little bit of yourself," he added.