Princess Kate brother James Middleton spills the beans on private advice calls

Princess Kate brother James shares rare advice-exchange on the phone

James Middleton, brother of Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales has opened up about close family bond.

During an exclusive dog shoot for Hello! Magazine, the Dog Trust ambassador talked about his marriage, saying that even three years later, he still pinches himself thinking about their first interaction.

James said, "If that moment hadn’t been seized, I wouldn’t have met my wife, I wouldn’t have my beautiful son. And my life could have taken a very different turn."

James, who shares a son Inigo with wife Alizee, admitted that his kid is benefiting from having multilingual parents.

"Alizee only speaks to him in French and I only speak to him in English, so he’s in that sort of Duolingo aspect of [being] slightly slower in speaking, but sentences will be half-French, half-English. It’s wonderful to watch," James said.

Moreover, James shared their he is very fortunate to have a close family, including sisters Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton. He said, "One of the wonderful things about being the youngest [sibling] and having children last is that there is an abundance of paraphernalia that comes in very handy."

Adding, "Also, it’s the confidence [they give me]. You’re always on edge with being a parent, particularly this time of year with coughs and colds and sniffles going around the place."

Being a first time parent, James admitted to having his sisters at the end of the phone for any advice. "They’re definitely at the end of the phone if we need a bit of advice. And equally, they know that I’m on the end of the phone if they need a bit of advice on managing their dogs," James said. "I think we’re really fortunate to be a very close family, and so we get together as a family relatively regularly, and love that opportunity."

Referring to children of Prince William, Princess Kate and sister Pippa Middleton, James noted, "There’s seven grandchildren, so six cousins for him, and it’s wonderful them spending time together and making memories."

James Middleton is the only brother of Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton. He tied the knot with Alizee in 2021 and welcomed their son Inigo in 2023.