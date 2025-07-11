King Charles prepares for Trump’s return to Britain

King Charles set to host Donald Trump again.

King Charles is facing a tricky diplomatic balancing act as preparations ramp up for Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK that’s already stirring controversy due to a notable omission — no address to Parliament.

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who was granted the rare honour of speaking before MPs and peers earlier this week with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seated in the front row, Trump’s visit will steer clear of Westminster.

According to The Telegraph, the former US president’s trip is being strategically timed for mid September, conveniently falling during Parliament’s recess.

That timing offers British officials a subtle but effective way to sidestep inviting Trump to speak in the historic halls of Westminster which is a privilege previously extended to American leaders like Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

The decision is being seen as a diplomatic dodge, allowing the UK to maintain formalities without stirring political tensions.

But it also sets a very different tone from Macron’s grand reception, highlighting the careful tightrope King Charles and his government must walk as they prepare to host the polarising former president.

Macron’s speech was steeped in symbolism, with both Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Lord McFall delivering warm tributes to the UK-France alliance.

By contrast, Trump’s visit will forgo not only the parliamentary platform but also the classic state visit trappings as there will be no stay at Buckingham Palace, no gilded carriage ride along the Mall, and no grand ceremonial welcome.