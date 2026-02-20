Detective chief inspector reveals how Andrew got treated in police custody

Despite being the eight in line to the throne, the King’s brother and a disgraced royal who has lost the title of Prince, the police in Britain are said to take oats of allegiance towards the Crown, but the ex-Duke ended up arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Now retired detective chief inspector Mick Neville offers insight into just how the ex-royal got treated, given his life on a silver platter, and daily reported extravagance.

According to him, the first things that would be done to the ex-Duke is a full mental and physical evaluation, along with a DNA swab, finger prints would like also have been taken, as per his account, alongside a photograph.

He also added, “if they banged him up, he would have had his belt or tie taken as routine protection against potential self-harm. But, if facilities allowed, the sensible thing would have been to leave him with his bodyguard in a private room until his lawyer arrived.”

He did add a quip though, one that reads, “I doubt whether the police gave him tea in a bone china cup and the microwaved food in custody centres is virtually inedible. It’s an extraordinary fall from grace.” Especially since “every police officer swears an oath of allegiance to the Crown when they are made constables. But here you have police officers arresting a man who is the King’s younger brother — and despite losing his royal title is still eighth in line to the throne.”

All in all “this arrest could potentially pave the way for the extraordinary spectacle of Rex [Latin for King] vs Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — his own brother.”

Before signing off he also said, “there hasn’t been anything like it since Charles I was beheaded back in 1649.”