Andrew’s predicament grows as Royal Lodge lands in the middle of the Epstein investigation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s year has started off with an arrest, that happened on his birthday no less. Then led to him spending over 11 hours of that day in police custody, that too before his release was considered.

With revelations about his behavior, conduct with officers and the likes now in mainstream media more news has hit that says investigations are still underway, that too in his old abode Royal Lodge.

The BBC reports on this and claims that unmarked police vehicles have been arriving at Royal Lodge “to continue a search at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home.”

The investigation is being charged by the Thames Valley Police and according to the outlet “The arduous task of storing and logging the evidence, assigning evidential serial numbers, and creating an inventory of seized items is likely to continue for hours and possibly days.”

In terms of the sequence of events, everything started off at 07:30 GMT when the Thames Valley Police informed the Home Office of their plan to actually move forward with the arrest of Andrew.

At the time a statement was also released from the National Police Chiefs' Council that says this is “in line with routine practice.”

Around 8:00 the entire thing started, where unmarked cars showed up at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the ex-Duke has moved to.

The actual arrest happened around the same time, after which the media began reporting.