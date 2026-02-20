Prince Harry issues a statement for his 'incredible' WellChild children

Prince Harry has just released a new message urging the public to nominate ‘incredible’ children for the next upcoming WellChild awards.

His message comes in a bid to spotlight his charity, of which he is patron, for its work in providing care for seriously ill children as well as other young people across the UK, for 18 years.

In his message, according to Hello! the Duke points out how “every year, one of the moments I look forward to the most is spending time with the incredible children and families that I meet through the WellChild Awards.”

According to him, “these children and young people are living with complex medical needs, challenges that most of us can barely imagine. And yet time and again they meet life with positivity, courage, humour and an extraordinary joy for living.”

“In their smiles, their determination and their kindness, they show us what strength truly looks like.” That is why in Prince Harry’s eyes, “the WellChild Awards is a truly special evening. It's about celebrating these remarkable young people. It’s about recognising the siblings who so often put their own needs aside to care for a brother or sister. And of course it's about honouring the parents, the carers, the nurses and professionals who give so much of themselves every single day with dedication, love and compassion.”

“But these awards can only happen with your help,” he added a bit later on. “So, if you know a child who's learned hospital routines before playground games, a sibling who quietly became a carer or a parent or professional whose life revolves around constant selfless care, please nominate them for a WellChild Award. They might be a friend in a different part of the United Kingdom, or a stranger you see in your community every single week. We want to hear about them.”

In his concluding words he said, “by nominating, you're not just recognising an achievement, you're telling a story. You're shining a light on extraordinary bravery, on resilience and kindness that’s happening in communities across the United Kingdom every day – often unseen and too often uncelebrated. So thank you. Thank you for supporting WellChild, and please get nominating. We very much hope to see some of you at the 2026 WellChild Awards.”