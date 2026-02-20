How Andrew's feeling since his arrest & subsequent release amid tech & computers seize

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffers seize of tech and computers: His turmoil worsens

How Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been feeling since his arrest and subsequent release has made international headlines given the status of the charges against him, but now his emotional turmoil regarding the entire thing has also surfaced, by way of a well-placed insider.

The Thames Valley Police explained the entire situation as well as highlighted the accusations involving misconduct by saying, “officers will be looking at all potential evidence, including computers, phones, and other tech devices.”

So “if material was shared electronically, they will want to trace exactly how and when.”

For those unversed, this is in relation to all the emails that were released by the Department of Justice, involving both Andrew and his pal and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider has alos clarified to RadarOnline, “Andrew may or may not have much Epstein-related material on his devices, but no one wants their tech to be forensically probed by cops, as it's just something everyone would rather be kept private.”

“He is shattered at the thought of his every email now being in the hands of the police.”

Another source familiar with the situation also added, “if emails or briefings passed through official channels, investigators could seek to establish who else knew of them. That raises the possibility that other royals or senior aides may be questioned about what they knew.”