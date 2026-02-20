Inside morning of Andrew’s arrest and how he responded: ‘Do you know who I am?’

The morning of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday wound up turning into the day of his arrest, and after about 11 hours in custody he was released, but not before insiders revealed how he behaved in front of the Thames Valley Police force.

According to the report offered by celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter, it happened in the early hours of the morning, around 8:00 am.

Wood Farm was stormed and the ex-Duke’s ‘disbelief’ over the entire thing is said to have turned into ‘defiance’ shortly thereafter.

On his Substack the reporter quotes an insider has saying, “He was woken up by officers. He genuinely couldn’t process that this was happening to him.”

Per their account, once the shock of the situation wore off things changed. “He wasn’t upset. He was furious,” then they said. “There was absolutely a ‘Do you know who I am?’ tone.”

All in all “it was arrogance, not panic. He seemed more insulted than afraid,” they added before signing off.

For those unversed with the circumstances that led to his current predicament, the King’s brother was taken away by the Thames Valley Police because of mounting accusations of misconduct while in public office, and its related to his time as Trade Envoy to the UK.

King Charles even serve justice in the matter via a statement that reads, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. ~Charles R.”