Princess Kate reveals her true feelings for King Charles

Princess Kate made a stunning return to the royal spotlight this week, joining the Royal Family at Windsor Castle for a state banquet in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte and one heartfelt gesture towards King Charles stole the show.

Marking her first full state visit appearance since being diagnosed with cancer last year, the Princess of Wales looked radiant in a white Givenchy gown and the dazzling Lover’s Knot Tiara.

Her attendance carried added significance, having previously missed the Japanese state visit and only briefly appearing for the Qatari one.

Now in recovery, Kate stepped back into her royal role with grace and strength and her never before seen gesture toward King Charles during the evening was a powerful moment that spoke volumes.

It wasn’t just about fashion or formalities but it was a sign of deep affection and solidarity with the King as they both navigate personal health battles.

On the Palace Confidential podcast, Mail on Sunday Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths called it a defining moment, It was a big, big deal.

The first time we’ve seen her in a tiara for nearly two years and she looked fantastic. She’s back on parade in a very formal capacity, and she’s more empowered than ever.

"This is the first time she’s worn that honour," Griffiths noted.

"She previously wore a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, but this is her first time wearing her father-in-law. It’s really, really sweet to see."

He summed up, "She really is starting to look regal like a Queen in waiting."