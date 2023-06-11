Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 4 years of marriage

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger return to wedding venue and share sweet anniversary tributes

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes and a visit to their wedding venue.

Pratt, 43, shared a photo of the couple at the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch in California, where they said their vows, expressing his love and happiness.

He wrote, “Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years. Back to the spot where we said “I do!” Love you honey!”

Schwarzenegger, 33, posted a carousel of pictures showcasing their picturesque wedding venue in Montecito, along with sweet selfies of the couple on the beach.

“Came back to the place where it all happened. Happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you,” the author captioned the post.

Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, and her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, joined in with congratulatory messages and affectionate emojis.

Pratt seemed to have surprised his wife with a bouquet of colorful flowers, including white roses, and a loving anniversary card.

The couple tied the knot on June 8, 2019, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family, including Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rob Lowe, and others.

The couple's happiness expanded when they welcomed their first child, Lyla Maria, in the following year, and their second daughter, Eloise Christina, arrived in May 2022.

Recently, Schwarzenegger celebrated Eloise's first birthday by sharing an adorable picture of the two in matching white and lilac dresses. She expressed her joy and gratitude for her "smiley baby" and her experience as a mother of two girls.

Schwarzenegger also shared family snapshots, featuring Pratt with their daughters and other relatives, captioning it with the themes of nature, jenga, and family.

It's worth noting that Pratt is also a father to his 10-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.