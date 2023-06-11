Jana Kramer remembers 'awful' miscarriage trauma

Jana Kramer recounted airing her apprehensions to partner on growing the family topic.
Appearing on the Whine Down podcast, the pregnant actress recalled a conversation with fiancé Allan Russell about having a baby together, but she was reluctant to the idea due to her several miscarriages.
The 39-year-old told fiancé, "I would love that, but if it's something of really wanting it, I don't want you to be like, 'Oh, I should have been with someone else' because I, as a woman who has had a bunch of miscarriages, I feel broken."
"I mean, I know I'm a woman, but when you miscarry that many times, you're like, 'Am I? Because I can't even carry a baby,'" adding, "I don't want to relive that again, feeling that way. That was awful."
But, the mother-of-two praised Russell for his support during pregnancy.
"He would take Jace to school, he would do drop-offs," she shared. "Him and Mike would coordinate with soccer and dropoffs. I was so sick. [He got me] anything I wanted, food-wise."
Kramer shares two children with her former husband, Mike Caussin.
