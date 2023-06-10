Steven Spielberg applauds 'The Last of Us' for its queer storyline

Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, expressed his admiration for "The Last of Us," according to director Peter Hoar.

Hoar revealed that Craig Mazin, the series creator and writer of the episode he directed, received a letter from Spielberg commending the queer storyline in the third episode, titled "Long, Long Time."

Hoar and others involved in the show were thrilled to learn that Spielberg, their idol, recognized their work.

“Well, I didn’t get it directly, but [an actual Spielberg letter] came to Craig Mazin, the writer of my episode on ‘The Last of Us’ — the writer of all the episodes,” Hoar said. “He shared it with myself, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett and [cinematographer] Eben Bolter. Basically, a whole group of middle-aged men started squealing because their idol had realized who they were.”

While Spielberg may have known the rest of the team, Hoar believed he was unfamiliar with him.



Hoar praised Mazin's storytelling in the third episode, which focuses on the enduring love between Bill and Frank, portrayed by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, amidst an apocalyptic setting.

Despite Mazin being straight, Hoar credited his warm-hearted approach for creating a universal story that emphasizes love over gender. He mentioned that the character of Bill is not explicitly defined as gay but explores the dynamics that define successful or failed relationships, drawing from Mazin's personal experiences.

This approach aimed to make the story relatable to a broader audience rather than catering to a specific group.