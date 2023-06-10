Selena Gomez talks ‘functioning’ amid work-life and wanting to ‘do it all’

Selena Gomez is making sure that she is taking a break every now and then as she gets busier by the day with her new projects.

In an interview with The Wrap, the Calm Down singer, 30, shared how she manages to keep her life in balance with her work.

“I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle,” shared Gomez, who is a front-runner for an Emmy nomination with her portrayal of Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important.”

She continued, “This is the perfect example. I just wrapped my show and I’m spending one week with my family and then I’m going off to Paris and then I’ll return to them but I’ll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all. Right now, that’s just how I function.”

The former Disney star then added, “Maybe when I get older, I’ll be different, but who I am — my work ethic, my life — is this: the hustle. And I get bored. I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people.”

Selena Gomez recently wrapped the third season for her Hulu show and then jetted off to Paris to spend time with her family and catch up with friends. She then went to Paris to begin filming Emilia Perez, a movie by French director Jacques Audiard.

Apart from her thriving career in the media, Gomez is also the owner of her colour cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.