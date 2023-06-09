Lindsay Lohan counts months to 'motherhood'

In March, Lindsay Lohan broke the news of her pregnancy on social media

Lindsay Lohan's excitement knows no bounds as she is set to welcome her first baby soon.

During an interview with Allure, the Mean Girls star shared her happiness, "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom."



Lohan also said the pending motherhood is becoming "overwhelming," but she added, "in a good way."

"Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion," she said.

The actress also recounted the dull way she broke the upbeat news to her husband.

"It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'" she recalled.

In March, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with "coming soon" written across the item.

Meanwhile, Lohan tied the knot with the financier Shammas in April 2022.