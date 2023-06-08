'It's over': Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello call it quits for second time

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reportedly called it quits for the second time.

The Canadian singer, 24, and the Havana hitmaker, 25, had gotten back together just six weeks ago, but have already broken up and this time it's final, according to The Sun.

'Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,' a source told the publication of the pair, who were last seen getting cozy at a Taylor Swift concert on May 26.

'But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now,' the insider added. 'They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.'

The source concluded: 'In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.'