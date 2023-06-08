Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls 'argument' with James Cameron over 'Terminator' line

Arnold Schwarzenegger remembered a quarrel with James Cameron to change the iconic line ‘I’ll be back’ in The Terminator.
Speaking to his Netflix docuseries, the Austrian actor said was sold on the classic line: “I’ll be back.”
“Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we’re doing this police station scene. The line is, ‘I’ll come back.’ It wasn’t meant to be like a big moment at all,”, the Avatar director said, who was attached as a co-writer with Gale Anne Hurd.
“It was literally meant to be, on its face, ‘No problem, I’ll come back.’ For some reason, Arnold didn’t say, ‘I’ll come back.’ I said, ‘Well, just say “I’ll be back.” Keep it simple.’”
But, The Expandables star sought to change the line to “I will be back” to sound more “machine-like”.
However, the Oscar winner did not leave any confusion behind as he rebuffed Schwarzenegger.
“He says, ‘Are you the writer?’” adding. “And I said, ‘No,’ and he said, ‘Well, don’t tell me how to *** write.’”
Moreover, the actor also admitted that Cameron was “absolutely right”. “It became the most quoted movie line, I think, in the history of motion pictures. So this just shows to you who was right and who was wrong,” he said.
