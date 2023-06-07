Elliot Page makes startling revelations about Olivia Thirlby

Actor Elliot Page has revealed that he has an intimate relationship with Olivia Thirlby, his Juno costar.

Page said that Olivia Thirlby was the "first woman I had a suitably consensual sexual relationship with."

Recalling meeting with Olivia, the Juno MacGuff actor, "We were the same age, but she seemed so much older, capable and centered. Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time."

Olivia played the role of Juno's best friend Leah in "Juno".

Page said in his memoir that their "chemistry was palpable" and he was "embarrassingly shy" around Thirlby.

Page wrote Thirlby told him, "I'm really attracted to you," and he answered the same back.

The actor said "Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn't see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am."



Page said the relationship was kept hidden and he isn't sure whether his mom "suspected anything" at the time.



According to PEOPLE, Thirlby came out as bisexual in 2011, telling Brooklyn Magazine at the time, "No one should have to hide their sexual orientation.

