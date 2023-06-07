Eamonn Holmes and co-presenter Isabel Webster immediately apologized for the on-air blunder

During his breakfast show on GB News, TV presenter Eamonn Holmes committed a hilarious blunder on live TV.

While co-presenting with Isabel Webster, both the hosts were caught using swear words on air, seemingly unaware that the cameras were back on.

Webster could be heard saying, "I'm a b***h, if only they knew," and added, "Pussycat me."

Meanwhile, Holmes was seen checking his script before muttering to himself, "Now, how the f*** do I get home today?" Shortly after, producers muted the pair's microphones.

After being alerted that they were back on air, the two quickly apologized to viewers for the blunder. Holmes joked with Webster, "Are you sure we're on air? Would be nice if somebody spoke to us."

Despite the mistake, viewers found the incident amusing. Many took to social media to share their reactions, with one viewer saying, "Just watching that lovely Eamonn & Isabel on GB News, now choking on my cornflakes and clutching my pearls."

Another viewer wrote, "Oh dear, Eamonn has dropped the F-bomb live on air."

One fan of the show quipped, “This is why I love watching this channel and love @EamonnHolmes hope he gets home."

"This morning.. I don't think Eamonn Holmes realised they were live," quipped another, referring to his former show This Morning.