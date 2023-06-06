Prince Harry's witness statement: 'I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single'

Prince Harry gave tense testimony in his courtroom showdown against British media on Tuesday, arguing that the press actively tried to ruin his relationship with Meghan Markle.

King Charles III's younger son claimed that papers would go about that task by putting "strain" on his relationships and creating distrust between him and his partners.

The Duke of Sussex, in his written statement, said: "I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers."

"Whilst they would, of course, report on my successes in life, it seemed to me that they took far greater pleasure in knocking me down, time and time again," he added.



Speaking about one of his former girlfriends, Chelsy Davy, he claimed journalists would find out about flight details to photograph her at airports, and would book rooms in the same hotels as the couple when they were on vacation.



He evidently believes that continues to be the case since his marriage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, writing: "This twisted objective is still pursued to this day even though I’m now married."

“I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers,” Harry wrote.



“Whilst they would, of course, report on my successes in life, it seemed to me that they took far greater pleasure in knocking me down, time and time again,” he added.