Princess Eugenie receives ‘haunting’ reminder about Prince Andrew shame

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s two daughters seem to be facing the consequences of their parents’ actions as it casts a dark cloud over their milestone.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have so far made no acknowledgement of the controversies and scandals cited in the historian Andrew Lownie new book.

However, the recent headlines have been proof that Andrew and Fergie’s scandals will not be going away any time soon, despite the efforts of King Charles’s nieces trying to do that right thing.

In a sweet tribute that Eugenie made for her elder sister’s 37th birthday on Friday, the 35-year-old art curator innocuous photo rehashed her father’s very scandal that became the root cause for his fall from grace.

It was the Newsnight’s car crash interview with Emily Maitlis that caused an uproar against Andrew. His friendship with Jeffery Epstein and the allegations made by Virginia Guiffre never left the headlines after that.

The shamed Duke had given an alibi, stating that he couldn’t have been with Giuffre because he was at Pizza Express with his daughters.

While Eugenie did not post snacking on pizza, but a panini photo did not hold back trolls.

“oh dear a birthday just before the book,” one commentator grimaced.

One social media user pointed out, “Picture 3 seems to have been taken in Pizza Express in Woking. A regular haunt.”

While another stated, “Looking forward to reading The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York. Apparently it seals Papa's fate.”

The irony in the whole situation is that while Andrew is accused of these horrific crimes – indulging in inappropriate relations with minors, supporting sex trafficking by Epstein – his daughter actively works for a charity that supports victims of modern slavery, women and children who have experienced domestic and sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, Andrew had made no efforts to show remorse over his actions.