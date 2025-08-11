Royal Family faces potential changes in line of succession?

King Charles III's latest move has sparked intense speculation about the future of the British monarchy, leaving royal fans and commentators eagerly awaiting a major announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Some royal fans and commentators have discussed about the monarchy's future and potential changes in the line of succession, with some guessing about Harry's active role in the monarchy.

Harry and King Charles' expected reunion in coming future raises questions, with some asking: will Prince Harry reclaim his royal role, or will the line of succession take a dramatic turn?"

Especially with the line of succession being a topic of interest, the current order is as follows: the Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the British throne, following Prince William (first in line), Prince George of Wales (second in line), Princess Charlotte of Wales (third in line), and Prince Louis of Wales (fourth in line).

After Prince Harry, the line of succession continues with his children: Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (sixth in line) and Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor (seventh in line), both grandchildren of King Charles III.

Following the Dukes' children, the line of succession starts with the York family, with Prince Andrew, Duke of York (eighth in line), the King's younger brother, followed by Princess Beatrice of York (ninth in line) and her children, and then Princess Eugenie of York (tenth in line) and her son.

The 76-year-old monarch's uncertain health situation has also sparked intense speculation about the future of the British monarchy.

However, a palace aide categorically denied speculations and rumours about any potential changes in the line of succession, saying: "No, it's not going to happen in near future."

According to a new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be joining King Charles and Queen Camilla at royal engagements to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this week.

Harry, who has quit as a patron of Sentebale amid a battle between the board chairwoman and trustees, has confirmed to starting a new charity after a highly-publicised dispute saw him exit his Sentebale charity.